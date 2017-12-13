Gresham police searching for missing man known to visit Portland, Vancouver

Gresham police are searching for a missing 29-year-old man who is known to frequent Portland and Vancouver.

Officers asked for the public’s help Wednesday locating 29-year-old Tyler Krell. He was last seen Nov. 24.

Krell is described as a white man with red hair and green eyes. He is 6 feet 1 inches tall and around 175 pounds.

Anyone with information about Krell’s location is asked to call the non-emergency police dispatch line at 503-823-3333.

