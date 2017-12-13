Gresham police searching for missing man known to visit Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Gresham police searching for missing man known to visit Portland, Vancouver

Posted: Updated:
Tyler Krell, photo from Gresham Police Department Tyler Krell, photo from Gresham Police Department
GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) -

Gresham police are searching for a missing 29-year-old man who is known to frequent Portland and Vancouver.

Officers asked for the public’s help Wednesday locating 29-year-old Tyler Krell. He was last seen Nov. 24.

Krell is described as a white man with red hair and green eyes. He is 6 feet 1 inches tall and around 175 pounds.

Anyone with information about Krell’s location is asked to call the non-emergency police dispatch line at 503-823-3333.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.