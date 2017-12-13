Missing 29-year-old Gresham man found safe by deputies

A missing Gresham man has been found safe.

The Gresham Police Department asked for the public’s help Wednesday locating 29-year-old Tyler Krell. He had last been seen Nov. 24.

On Friday, officers said Krell was found by Multnomah County deputies and he is safe and in good health.

No other details were released about the case.

