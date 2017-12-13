Disabled veteran in Vancouver gets upsetting note from stranger about yard

With Christmas only a few weeks away, it’s the time of year when people tend to spread goodwill and cheer.

But not in one Vancouver neighborhood.

David Mendez, and apparently nine of his neighbors, recently got a mysterious card in the mail. There was only a zip code for the return address on the envelope, and inside was what looked like a beautiful holiday card.

But when Mendez opened it up, he found a letter inside announcing that his home is one of 10 selected for the year’s most “disappointing homes and yards” based on criteria including “trash and vehicles in the yard, tarps covering items in public view, unkempt landscaping and your general lack of consideration for others.”

It goes on to say, “We understand you are trying to pass this behavior on to your kin, so we ask that you not breed in order to eliminate this catastrophic gene.”

The thing is, there’s nothing wrong with Mendez’ yard.

He had a motorcycle trailer parked out front, but that’s it.

“It’s just mean-spirited to do this during Christmastime,” he told FOX 12.

Especially because Mendez is a disabled veteran.

He served in the Army during Desert Storm and spent a year in Saudi Arabia. As a result of his service, he has a serious back injury and is unable to do much outside.

“Sure, it needs the lawn mowed once in a while and all that stuff. But it hurts,” he said, looking around his yard. “Usually when I mow the lawn I’m down for two days.”

He’s sure the real Santa would never send a nasty note like that.

To whoever did send it, he wants them to consider this: Rather than criticizing strangers, offer a helping hand.

“Veterans sometimes need help. Especially around yard work, or something like that,” he said. “It would be kind of nice if someone would come up and say, ‘Hey, can we help you out a little bit? And would you mind?’”

