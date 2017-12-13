Woman hit by car, seriously injured in Millersburg area; deputies searching for driver

A woman was hit by a car and seriously injured in the Millersburg area and deputies are searching for the driver.

Emergency crews responded to Old Salem Road at 3:28 a.m. Tuesday. A woman was found on the ground on the side of the road.

Deputies said Rachele Ann Bowes, 38, sustained life-threatening injuries. Bowes is believed to be a transient from the Albany area, according to investigators.

Deputies believe Bowes was hit by a dark blue 1999 to 2005 Volkswagen. The car will most likely have front-end damage.

Anyone with information about this hit-and-run investigation is asked to contact Detective John Lovik at 541-967-3950.

