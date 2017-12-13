Earthquake hits near Scotts Mills, felt throughout area; USGS reports 4.0 magnitude

An earthquake hit near Scotts Mills on Wednesday evening.

The United States Geological Survey initially reported it was a 3.9 magnitude earthquake, before upgrading it to 4.0 a short time later.

FOX 12 began receiving calls and emails from viewers at around 5:30 p.m. from around the area to report feeling the quake, including in Milwaukie, West Linn, Molalla, McMinnville, Salem and Washougal.

“You’re not crazy, your house did shake, folks,” said FOX 12 chief meteorologist Mark Nelsen.

"We were just sitting at the dinner table eating dinner. It almost felt like a car hit the house or something like it. It was pretty intense," said Leigh Moore, who lives in Molalla.

She says the shaking sent a few things on her shelves falling to the ground.

"We didn't know what was going on. I actually ran outside and went to the neighbors and was like, 'Did you guys feel that too?' It was almost like unreal," Moore said.

A little further south, the earthquake was felt in Markum Inn in Marquam.

"It was kind of weird, it was unexpected," said Mary Mead, a waitress at Markum Inn. "I was bringing out food and then all of the sudden the windows started to shake and there was a loud noise, and we were all kind of confused."

Marion County deputies responded to the Scotts Mills area after the earthquake to make sure everyone was OK.

This 4.0 magnitude earthquake is bringing back memories many Oregonians have from March 25, 1993 when the 5.6 magnitude "Spring break quake" hit in almost the exact same spot.

That earthquake damaged the high school in Molalla and the State Capitol in Salem.

As for Wednesday's earthquake, no damage has been reported.

