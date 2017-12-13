Portland’s ‘Unipiper’ victim of porch package theft; suspect, stolen van caught on camera

Portland’s “Unipiper” is the latest victim of packages being stolen from his porch.

Brian Kidd is known for helping to “keep Portland weird” by riding his unicycle while playing a flame-spewing set of bagpipes.

He and his wife are also expecting a baby girl within days. To prepare, they had made a big order on Amazon for items like diapers and onesies.

When the packages seemingly never arrived, they checked their security camera and discovered the items had been stolen from their porch.

On Dec. 5, just 15 minutes before his wife got home from work, a man in a white van pulled up to their northwest Portland home and stole a pile of boxes.

The van had “Mark Adams Electric” on the side, but the company reported the van stolen in late November. Employees also don’t know who the man was that was caught on camera.

Kidd said they received a refund from Amazon for most of the items, but they still want to see the suspect caught.

“The holidays are a busy time for me as the Unipiper anyway, because I have gigs and parties and things, and having to deal with this on top of the baby and everything else is a major inconvenience,” he said.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect in this case is asked to contact Portland police.

