Police investigating shooting in NE Portland, no injuries reported

Portland police are investigating a shooting that happened in the Kerns neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to the report of gunfire near Northeast Grand Avenue and Northeast Everett Street at 2:51 p.m.

When officers arrived to the area they contacted several people who were in the area at the time gunfire was heard.

Officers searched the area but did not locate any shooting victims or any property damage. No victims have showed up at any area hospitals.

Evidence of gunfire was located in the area, and officers contacted several people that are connected with the shooting. No suspects have been located.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Portland police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

