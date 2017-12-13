Coast Guard rescues injured surfer stranded on rocks in Newport

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued an injured surfer who was stranded on rocks near Agate Beach in Newport on Wednesday morning.

Lincoln County dispatchers relayed a distress call to watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Bend at 10:15 a.m.

Two surfers were reportedly on the rocks and one had sustained a head wound.

An aircrew on an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter hoisted up the injured surfer, who was transferred to the hospital and treated for his head wound and exhaustion.

Investigators said the surfer got separated from his board and swam to nearby rocks where he was hit by a wave that caused him to hit his head. Another surfer helped him until rescue crews arrived.

The sea conditions included 2-foot swells with water temperatures at 50 degrees.

Crews from Lincoln County Fire and Coast Guard Station Yaquina Bay also responded to the scene.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.