New laws start in 2018 for Oregon drivers

A new year means new laws. Starting January 1 there are some big changes when it comes to hitting the road.

Most people already know about the move over law -- drivers move over or slow down for emergency vehicles on the side of the road. But starting in 2018, that same rule applies to any vehicle stopped on the side of the road with hazard lights on or showing signs of distress.

Drivers would need to either move over a lane or slow down by at least five miles below the posted speed limit.

A new law, Senate Bill 35, says drivers who end up in a fender bender with damage under $2,500 do not have to report it. This is an increase from the $1,500 threshold that had been in place since 2014.

SB 35 is raising the threshold to reflect the increase in cost to repair vehicles.

There are some exceptions to this change. Drivers will still have to report if a vehicle has been towed from the scene, if anyone was hurt, or if in addition to vehicle damage, there is property damage equal to or more than $2,500.

Another new law, Senate Bill 930, is aimed at protecting drivers privacy. Drivers can now black out or obscure their residence address on their registration or proof of insurance card. That way if someone were to break into a vehicle, they wouldn't get away with valuable information.

These new laws will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2018.

