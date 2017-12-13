Portland man wins $1,000 a week for life from Oregon Lottery - KPTV - FOX 12

Portland man wins $1,000 a week for life from Oregon Lottery

SALEM, OR (KPTV) -

A Portland man won a $1,000 a week for life after purchasing a winning lottery ticket at a Gresham Safeway.

The Oregon Lottery reported that Cyril Osborne matched all four numbers on his Win for Life ticket that he purchased at the Safeway located at 1001 Southwest Highland Drive.

Osborne has a history of playing pranks on his wife of 47 years, so when he told her he won, she didn't believe him.

"I didn't tell her when I first got home. I just smiled a lot. She knew something was up. When I told her, she thought I was playing around," he said. "I had to get my iPad out and show her the numbers on the website before she would believe me."

Osborne opted to take $52,000 per year as an annual payment, rather than the $1,000 weekly payment. He plans to use the money for his retirement.

"That $2 ticket is paying out rather handsomely!" Osborne exclaimed.

