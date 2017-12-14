Missing 15-year-old dog found stuck deep in mud in Vancouver, rescued by stranger

It’s a story of survival, and a Vancouver community coming together after a beloved dog went missing.

Sal is a 15-year-old rescue dog who disappeared in Vancouver. Now, she’s safe with her family, after a brave stranger pulled her to safety.

“My family had all kind of figured that we probably won’t see her again,” said Sal’s owner, Bridget Moeller.

She’s an old gal, named Sal. The black dog might move slowly, but she’s definitely one tough dog.

Bridget said the rescue dog always stays close, except on Friday night, Sal disappeared.

“There was just a lot of fear and a lot of tears,” said Bridget.

For two days her friends and neighbors searched for Sal.

“When she still wasn’t home, it got more and more scary, it’s like losing your kid,” said Bridget.

On Sunday, Jamie Clark and his 12-year-old daughter Calia were walking in the neighborhood of Felida when they heard the faint sound of a dog crying for help.

“She was just yelping out to us, just saying that she needed our help,” said Calia.

Following her cries, the Clark’s trekked down a steep and dangerous drop-off. Once at the bottom, they found Sal.

Jamie said the dog was terrified, hypothermic and stuck deep in mud.

“I believe she was holding her head up and when she got tired it probably dropped in the mud. I think she had to keep herself from suffocating in the mud, so she’d either die of suffocation or exposure to the cold,” said Jamie.

Jamie said he draped Sal over his shoulders to carry her up the steep hill.

“She probably would have died if we hadn’t come along, we’ve kind of bonded I guess,” said Jamie.

Sal was freezing and caked with mud, Jamie brought her home and gave her a warm bath.

“She’s quite a fighter,” said Jamie.

Through word of mouth Bridget heard Jamie’s story, and finally, she reunited with her beloved friend.

“I mean, this is the life or death of my dog. I’m still shocked. I would have probably never known what happened to her,” said Bridget.

Bridget said Sal is recovering nicely.

Jamie said he’s a volunteer with Mountain Rescue and has helped reunite seven dogs with their families.

