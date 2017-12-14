Two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near Cornelius Pass Road seriously injures off-duty police officer

Two cars crashed on Highway 26 early Thursday morning, sending an off-duty Tigard police officer to a hospital in a Life Flight.

At 1:34 a.m., a driver, identified as off-duty Tigard police officer Matthew Barbee in his personal vehicle, was traveling west when attempted to exit Highway 26 at the northbound Cornelius Pass Road ramp since his car experienced mechanical issues.

While trying to pull over to the shoulder, Barbee was inside the car and was struck in the rear by another vehicle. He was transported to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in a Life Flight with serious injuries.

Hillsboro police said Barbee was heading home after completing a shift at work.

The other driver suffered minor injuries and stayed on scene with Hillsboro police.

The Cornelius Pass Road ramp was closed while police investigated the scene.

The ramp to Corn. Pass Rd NB and the right lane of 26 WB still closed at Corn. Pass Rd, @KandraKPTV has details coming up in seconds on GDO https://t.co/y8OzrE9ihf #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/aKk6Ev2x7L — FOX 12 Oregon KPTV (@fox12oregon) December 14, 2017

All lanes and ramp to Corn. Pass Rd NB open on 26 WB, still backed up to Bethany #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/3SSrN5i0GB — FOX 12 Oregon KPTV (@fox12oregon) December 14, 2017

Barbee has been employed with the Tigard Police Department for 11 years. Tigard police said they are “cautiously optimistic” about his condition.

Please keep Officer Barbee in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you for your support. https://t.co/qB5ODjTu42 — TPD Chief KMAC (@TPDchiefkmac) December 14, 2017

