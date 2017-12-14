Two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near Cornelius Pass Road serious - KPTV - FOX 12

Two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near Cornelius Pass Road seriously injures off-duty police officer

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) -

Two cars crashed on Highway 26 early Thursday morning, sending an off-duty Tigard police officer to a hospital in a Life Flight. 

At 1:34 a.m., a driver, identified as off-duty Tigard police officer Matthew Barbee in his personal vehicle, was traveling west when attempted to exit Highway 26 at the northbound Cornelius Pass Road ramp since his car experienced mechanical issues.

While trying to pull over to the shoulder, Barbee was inside the car and was struck in the rear by another vehicle. He was transported to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in a Life Flight with serious injuries. 

Hillsboro police said Barbee was heading home after completing a shift at work. 

The other driver suffered minor injuries and stayed on scene with Hillsboro police. 

The Cornelius Pass Road ramp was closed while police investigated the scene. 

Barbee has been employed with the Tigard Police Department for 11 years. Tigard police said they are “cautiously optimistic” about his condition. 

