Shooting in SE Portland injures man, no suspect found

Police are investigating a shooting in southeast Portland after a man with a gunshot wound showed up at a local hospital Thursday morning.

At 4:21 a.m., police responded to Portland Adventist Hospital, located at 10123 Southeast Market Street, on the report of a gunshot victim receiving care in the emergency department.

When officers arrived at the hospital, they learned a man was transported by a private vehicle to receive treatment for a non-life-threatening injury.

According to several people at the hospital interviewed by police, the shooting occurred near a home in the 11300 block of Southeast Division Street.

At the scene, officers found evidence of gunfire on the sidewalk and performed a search for a suspect, but no one was found.

Police don’t believe there is an immediate threat to the public related to the shooting.

The identity of the victim was not released, nor did police have a suspect description.

Criminalists with the Portland Police Bureau's forensic evidence division responded to the scene and assault detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the bureau’s assault detail at Assault Detail at 503-823-0479.

