Police: Man attempts to steal from driver in Beaverton, flees with nothing

An armed man tried to carjack and rob a driver late Wednesday night in Beaverton, but then he ran off according to police.

Beaverton police said the incident occurred at 11:21 p.m. on Southwest 117th Avenue just south of the MAX tracks.

A man was in the driver seat of his car playing on his cellphone when the door of his car was opened by another man. The suspect pointed a gun at him and demanded he give him his car and money.

The victim told the suspect he didn’t have any money.

According to the victim there were a few people in the area who spotted the incident.

The suspect then ran away from the car and the victim called police.

Officers searched the area with a K-9 but did not find the suspect.

Police are searching for an armed suspect near SW Walker/ Hwy 217. Suspect is reported to be armed with a handgun. Please avoid the area if possible. — Beaverton Police (@BeavertonPolice) December 14, 2017

He is described as a thin Asian man who is 5 feet 5 inches tall and was wearing a dark gray patterned hoodie and jeans.

