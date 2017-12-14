On the Go with Joe with Harlem Globetrotter Orlando Meléndez

The team known for mixing basketball and entertainment is coming to Portland.More >
The team known for mixing basketball and entertainment is coming to Portland.More >
It's the season for treats of all shapes and sizes, and a new Beaverton bakery has some unique menu items to enjoy this holiday season.More >
It's the season for treats of all shapes and sizes, and a new Beaverton bakery has some unique menu items to enjoy this holiday season.More >
A show at the Alberta Rose Theatre is full of singing, dancing and more fun for the holidays.More >
A show at the Alberta Rose Theatre is full of singing, dancing and more fun for the holidays.More >
Not only is the Portland International Raceway somewhere that hosts events for cars and runners, it also brings holiday cheer this time of year.More >
Not only is the Portland International Raceway somewhere that hosts events for cars and runners, it also brings holiday cheer this time of year.More >
The holiday season is in full swing at one swinging spot in southwest Portland where a show is bringing back musical memories of years gone by.More >
The holiday season is in full swing at one swinging spot in southwest Portland where a show is bringing back musical memories of years gone by.More >
The Oregon Convention Center is looking like a festive forest for an annual event.More >
The Oregon Convention Center is looking like a festive forest for an annual event.More >
It’s beginning to look at lot like Christmas across Portland, including at the Expo Center.More >
It’s beginning to look at lot like Christmas across Portland, including at the Expo Center.More >
An annual event that says cheers to the holiday season is back in Portland’s living room for the next few days. The Holiday Ale Festival is back once again at Pioneer Courthouse Square for its 22nd year.More >
An annual event that says cheers to the holiday season is back in Portland’s living room for the next few days. The Holiday Ale Festival is back once again at Pioneer Courthouse Square for its 22nd year.More >
An annual holiday tradition has returned to the Oregon Zoo with a new twist.More >
An annual holiday tradition has returned to the Oregon Zoo with a new twist.More >
If you've ever wondered how Santa Claus is able to carry his massive bag of toys, it turns out Saint Nick is very, very strong.More >
If you've ever wondered how Santa Claus is able to carry his massive bag of toys, it turns out Saint Nick is very, very strong.More >
A new year means new laws. Starting January 1 there are some big changes when it comes to hitting the road.More >
A new year means new laws. Starting January 1 there are some big changes when it comes to hitting the road.More >
A Texas woman who repeatedly took her healthy 8-year-old son to the hospital has been arrested.More >
A Texas woman who repeatedly took her healthy 8-year-old son to the hospital has been arrested.More >
A group of neighbors in Vancouver, including a disabled veteran, received a mysterious letter announcing their homes as among the 10 selected for the year’s most “disappointing homes and yards”More >
A group of neighbors in Vancouver, including a disabled veteran, received a mysterious letter announcing their homes as among the 10 selected for the year’s most “disappointing homes and yards”More >
A Portland man won a $1,000 a week for life after purchasing a winning lottery ticket at a Gresham Safeway.More >
A Portland man won a $1,000 a week for life after purchasing a winning lottery ticket at a Gresham Safeway.More >
An earthquake hit near Scotts Mills on Wednesday evening and FOX 12 viewers reported feeling it throughout the area, including in Salem, Milwaukie, West Linn and Molalla.More >
An earthquake hit near Scotts Mills on Wednesday evening and FOX 12 viewers reported feeling it throughout the area, including in Salem, Milwaukie, West Linn and Molalla.More >
Concerns about safety at a mental health treatment center for teens and adolescents at the center of an investigation by the Department of Human Services date back more than a decade, the agency said.More >
Concerns about safety at a mental health treatment center for teens and adolescents at the center of an investigation by the Department of Human Services date back more than a decade, the agency said.More >
A British surgeon has admitted assaulting two patients by burning his initials into their livers during transplant operations.More >
A British surgeon has admitted assaulting two patients by burning his initials into their livers during transplant operations.More >
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >
A Republican lawmaker in Kentucky facing sexual assault allegations has committed suicide.More >
A Republican lawmaker in Kentucky facing sexual assault allegations has committed suicide.More >
It’s a story of survival, and a Vancouver community coming together after a beloved dog went missing.More >
It’s a story of survival, and a Vancouver community coming together after a beloved dog went missing.More >