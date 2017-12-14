On the Go with Joe with Harlem Globetrotter Orlando Meléndez

The team known for mixing basketball and entertainment is coming to Portland.

The Harlem Globetrotters have been playing for decades with their twists on the court.

The team is currently on tour and will be making a stop in the Rose City later this month.

Orlando Meléndez, the first ever Puerto Rican Globetrotter known as “El Gato,” came by early Thursday to promote the event.

The Globetrotters will be at the Moda Center Dec. 27 to meet and greet fans.

To learn more, visit HarlemGlobetrotters.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.