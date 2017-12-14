Crews respond to brush fire below Ross Island Bridge - KPTV - FOX 12

Crews respond to brush fire below Ross Island Bridge

PORTLAND, OR

Black smoke billowed into the sky Thursday morning, startling commuters after a brush fire ignited under the Ross Island Bridge.

Two engines with Portland Fire & Rescue responded to the embankment where the brush fire broke out below the east end of the bridge.

PF&R said the fire’s location was difficult for firefighters since the embankment was steep and it was 10 to 12 feet deep into blackberry brambles.

The color of the berries was what made the smoke so dark, PF&R explained to FOX 12.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

