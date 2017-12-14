Washington AG to file legal challenge, Oregon governor ‘appalled’ over FCC’s net neutrality ruling

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said he would file a legal challenge to the FCC’s ruling to repeal “net neutrality” rules.

The FCC voted down party lines 3-2 to end the Obama-era internet rules put in place in 2015.

Under the new proposal, the FCC would do away with rules barring internet providers from blocking or slowing down access to online content. The FCC would also eliminate a rule barring providers from prioritizing their own content.

Ferguson said he sent a letter to the FCC on Wednesday asking them to delay their vote “gutting net neutrality.” On Thursday, he said he would challenge the ruling.

"We are 5-0 against the Trump Administration because they often fail to follow the law when taking executive action. There is a strong legal argument that with this action, the federal government violated the Administrative Procedure Act – again,” Ferguson said.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee also spoke out against ending net neutrality in a series of tweets Wednesday, saying, in part, “Washington will be the first state in the nation to proactively protect net neutrality, and we’re going to use every tool in our toolbox to do so.”

We will stand up for innovation, stand up for consumer, and protect an open internet. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) December 13, 2017

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, among other Oregon lawmakers, expressed their disappointment with the FCC’s decision Thursday, saying she was “appalled” that the Trump administration voted to eliminate “open internet.”

The @FCC just repealed #NetNeutrality, prioritizing the interests of corporations and the well-connected ahead of everyday Americans and Oregonians. I'm appalled that the Trump Admin just voted to eliminate open internet, we must restore net neutrality. — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) December 14, 2017

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All right reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.