Beaverton police searching for wanted child sex abuse suspect

Police are asking for the public’s help locating a wanted child sex abuse suspect.

Felipe De Jes Jimenez-Interian, 30, was last seen Nov. 29 when he walked away from the Washington County Community Corrections Center.

Jimenez-Interian is facing charges of first-degree rape and multiple counts of sex abuse involving a 16-year-old girl.

The suspect has been known to go by the names of Caesar and Martin Jimenez-Interian. He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and 126 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with Information about Jimenez-Interian’s location is asked to call the Beaverton Police Department at 503-629-0111.

“We are concerned that Jimenez-Interian might victimize another child if he is not located and arrested,” according to a Beaverton Police Department statement.

