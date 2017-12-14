Woman, 80, dies in crash into tree in rural Yamhill County

An 80-year-old woman died after driving off the road and crashing into a tree in rural Yamhill County.

Emergency crews responded to the 19000 block of Bald Peak Road at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday.

A 2003 Mercury Sable was found in a ditch. The driver, Betty C. Jones of Hillsboro, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said she was the only person in the car. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Deputies said Jones was heading west on Bald Peak Road when she drove into the ditch and struck a tree with “substantial force.”

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office.

