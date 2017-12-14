Grand jury: Officer justified in shooting armed robbery suspect in N. Portland

A grand jury has ruled that a Portland Police Bureau officer was justified in shooting a robbery suspect in north Portland.

The grand jury determined the use of deadly force by Officer Ryan Reagan against Chase Amae Peeples was a “lawful exercise of self-defense.”

Peeples is accused of robbing Ace Check Cashing on the 2700 block of North Lombard Street and a U.S. Bank branch several blocks away the afternoon of Oct. 25.

Officers located him at North Oatman Avenue and Saratoga Street and said he failed to comply with their commands.

Investigators said Reagan fired six shots from his handgun when Peeples advanced toward officers while reaching into his pocket. Peeples was hit three times in the upper right arm, lower left abdomen and right foot.

Peeples, 25, of Tacoma, was in the hospital for weeks before being released and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a federal hold. He remained in jail Thursday.

At the time of the shooting, investigators said a weapon was not found at the scene. Preliminary information also indicated the suspect did not display a weapon during the robberies.

The Portland Police Bureau will conduct an internal review of the entire incident and the case will go before the Police Review Board.

Reagan is a 19-year veteran of the force.

