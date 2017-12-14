Jesuit High students collect, distribute food for needy families

It was controlled chaos Thursday morning as Jesuit High students navigated through mounds of macaroni and stacks of soup, putting together boxes for the annual food drive to benefit needy families in the Portland area.

School leaders told FOX 12 it’s the 49th year of the drive where students collect, organize and distribute food to struggling families for the holiday season.

This year, the students will pass out food to 374 families and leftover goods will be donated to a food pantry.

Food galore for a great cause! Jesuit High students have collected meals for hundreds of families, and now getting ready to deliver pic.twitter.com/aq3nBOl5Um — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) December 14, 2017

The families are selected through St. Vincent de Paul and Lifeworks Oregon.

"As Jesuit High School has grown, so has its food drive,” said Food Drive Coordinator Scott Powers, in a press release put out by the school.“

“The drive not only helps families during Christmas, but also provides non-perishable foods for local food banks as well. We are seeing more multi-generational families, families pooling resources to try and make ends meet. The need is tremendous," Powers said.

Students told FOX 12 they look forward to the event each year and are inspired by the amount of food fellow classmates collect in two weeks.

One student said the most rewarding part in handing the food to families grateful for the extra help.

Alumni of Jesuit High School will also host their own food drive the weekend of Dec. 14 to 16. Alumni will deliver to over 1,500 families and 30 local shelters.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.