Fans of the bestselling book series and movie "Captain Underpants" have news to be excited about.

Netflix just announced there will be an original "Captain Underpants" TV series.

The man behind the character, author Dav Pilkey, spoke with MORE's Stephanie Kralevich about the book series' legacy.

Dav also spoke about what else he's been working on.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.