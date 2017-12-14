'Fight Club' author Chuck Palahniuk teases new book coming in 2018

As far as local celebrities go, "Fight Club" author Chuck Palahniuk is one MORE loves to catch up with.

MORE's Molly Riehl chatted with Chuck recently about his famous novel, asking him

Answer: a lot. But he doesn't mind since he said his bills are paid by the book.

Did I break the first rule of “Fight Club”? Yes, and the second. Catch my interview with THE @chuckpalahniuk this morning on @fox12oregon. @MoreGDO starts at 9! pic.twitter.com/o31MnKVz2h — Molly Riehl (@MollyRiehl) December 14, 2017

"Fight Club" was published more than 20 years ago, so Molly had to ask what Chuck is up to these days.

Chuck recently had a coloring novella come out called "Legacy" and has a new book, "Adjustment Day," that's due to hit shelves next year.

Before then, he's holding a writing class for aspiring novelists. Learn more about it here.

