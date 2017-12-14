City to develop affordable housing project at former SE Portland strip club site

The city of Portland announced plans to develop affordable housing at the site of a former strip club using funds from a voter-passed bond.

Mayor Ted Wheeler said Thursday the city was moving forward with the project at the 50,000-square-foot parcel at 3000 S.E. Powell Boulevard, which used to be the Safari Showclub.

The site was purchased by the city with short-term rental revenue in September for affordable housing. The project will be funded by Portland’s $258.4 million Housing Bond that was passed by voters in November 2016.

The general obligation bond for affordable housing has a minimum goal of producing 1,300 units.

The former strip club site is the first new development using the bond. The design process is set to begin immediately with construction scheduled for early 2019.

The Portland Housing Bureau is reviewing other proposals received through an open solicitation issued in October and continues to seek proposals to acquire both land and existing buildings.

For more information, go to portlandhousingbond.com.

"Our strategic framework focuses on creating housing opportunities for families and individuals impacted by racism, housing discrimination, homelessness and displacement,” according to Wheeler.

