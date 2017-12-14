Anonymous tip leads to arrest of man accused of murdering father in SE Portland

An anonymous tip led to the arrest of a man accused of murdering his father in southeast Portland nearly two weeks ago.

Police had asked for the public’s help locating 30-year-old Tyler Wayne Nees and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Police said Nees stabbed and killed his father, 64-year-old Brian Nees.

Brian Nees was found suffering from traumatic injuries at the Marwood Plaza Apartments near Southeast 72nd and Woodstock early in the morning of Dec. 2. He was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives determined Tyler Nees was the suspect in the homicide and an arrest warrant was issued several hours after the initial call to 911.

On Thursday, police said an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Oregon led them to Tyler Nees near Northwest 23rd Avenue and Lovejoy Street.

Officers said Tyler Nees was carrying a realistic-looking replica gun in his waistband.

Tyler Nees was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of murder and unlawful use of a weapon. He is also being held on a charge of possession of methamphetamine and parole violation.

Police did not release any additional details, including a possible motive, in this case. Family members told FOX 12 they don't know why Tyler Nees would have done this.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offered a reward up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Brad Clifton at 503-823-0696, brad.clifton@portlandoregon.gov; or, Detective Todd Gradwahl at 503-823-0991, todd.gradwahl@portlandoregon.gov..

