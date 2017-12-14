Hillsboro Police K-9 to receive body armor from nonprofit organization

A Hillsboro Police Department K-9 is receiving body armor thanks to a charitable donation from a nonprofit organization.

K-9 Blazer is expected to receive the bullet and stab protective vest within eight to 10 weeks.

The vest is coming from Vested Interest in K9s Inc, a nonprofit dedicated to providing protective armor to dogs in law enforcement and related agencies.

K-9 Blazer is a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois who has been deployed with the Hillsboro Police Department for one year. Officer Matt Schmidt is K-9 Blazer's handler.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.