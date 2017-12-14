Hillsboro Police K-9 to receive body armor from nonprofit organization

A new year means new laws. Starting January 1 there are some big changes when it comes to hitting the road.More >
A Texas woman who repeatedly took her healthy 8-year-old son to the hospital has been arrested.More >
A group of neighbors in Vancouver, including a disabled veteran, received a mysterious letter announcing their homes as among the 10 selected for the year’s most “disappointing homes and yards”More >
A Portland man won a $1,000 a week for life after purchasing a winning lottery ticket at a Gresham Safeway.More >
An earthquake hit near Scotts Mills on Wednesday evening and FOX 12 viewers reported feeling it throughout the area, including in Salem, Milwaukie, West Linn and Molalla.More >
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >
Concerns about safety at a mental health treatment center for teens and adolescents at the center of an investigation by the Department of Human Services date back more than a decade, the agency said.More >
Two cars crashed on Highway 26 early Thursday morning, sending an off-duty Tigard police officer to a hospital in a Life Flight.More >
A British surgeon has admitted assaulting two patients by burning his initials into their livers during transplant operations.More >
An armed man tried to carjack and rob a driver late Wednesday night in Beaverton, but then he ran off according to police.More >
