Portland Police Bureau officer resigns, sentenced to probation for official misconduct

Christian Robert Berge, jail booking photo Christian Robert Berge, jail booking photo
A Portland Police Bureau officer has resigned from the force and he was sentenced to probation and community service after pleading guilty to first-degree official misconduct.

Christian Robert Berge, 46, pleaded guilty in court Thursday.

The Portland Police Bureau reported Berge’s resignation and guilty plea came after an investigation into criminal conduct he committed while on duty.

No specific information was released by police about the conduct that led to the charge.

Berge had been a Portland officer for 10 years.

The bureau is completing an internal review of the case to go before the Police Review Board. That process will still go forward even though Berge resigned from the force.

Following his guilty plea Thursday, Berge was sentenced to 18 months probation and 120 hours of community service.

Complaints regarding an officer’s conduct can be filed online at portlandoregon.gov.

