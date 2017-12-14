Report: 80 homeless people died on Portland streets in 2016 - KPTV - FOX 12

Report: 80 homeless people died on Portland streets in 2016

By The Associated Press
PORTLAND, OR (AP) -

An annual report found that 80 homeless people died on the streets of Portland and the surrounding area in 2016.

The number released Thursday is only a slight improvement over 2015, when 88 homeless people died outside.

The report by the Multnomah County Health Department has been conducted since 2011.

According to the report, at least 359 people have died while experiencing homelessness in the Portland area in the past six years.

Officials say the numbers from 2017 could be higher because of a brutal cold snap that occurred in January.

County officials say that unusual cold spell alone led to at least six homeless deaths from exposure.

In 2016, 32 people died in a public space.

Causes of death include drug overdose, natural causes, hypothermia, homicide, suicide and drowning.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

