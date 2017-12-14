Beaverton business leader resigns from chamber board amid sexual harassment allegations

The “#MeToo” movement has reached the city of Beaverton. Prominent businessman Jerry Jones Jr. has resigned from the Beaverton Chamber of Commerce amid allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment.

Jones is well known in the Beaverton business community – namely, in construction. According to Jones’ LinkedIn page, he served on the Beaverton Chamber of Commerce, he currently holds an elected board position at the Tualatin Hills Park and Recreation District and he’s worked for several construction companies including Lanphere Construction and Development, or LCD.

According to an email sent to FOX 12 by current chamber board president Lorraine Clarno, the alleged sexual harassment happened at LCD involving one of Jones’ female employees who also volunteered for the chamber.

In a statement to FOX 12, Clarno writes, “The chamber received a letter of resignation from a highly valued and active member and volunteer due to the stress and anxiety leading up to any potential activities or meetings where Mr. Jones may be present.

According to the letter, this was due to 4 years of inappropriate sexual contact and behavior while he was her supervisor at LCD. We could not be more proud of her courageous behavior and for coming forward.”

FOX 12 is not naming the woman involved, but Jones responded to our request for a comment. He admits he tried to kiss the employee in question four years ago and should not have done so.

In a written statement, Jones added, “I have read (her) letter and do not agree with her recollection of the incident she details, furthermore I absolutely deny that I ever harassed her or ever threatened her job. (She) was a perfect employee, an amazing co-worker and I valued our professional working relationship beyond words.”

“I am disgusted with myself at the hurt and embarrassment this has caused my wife and the poor example this shows my children," Jones said.

A spokesman for the Tualatin Hills Park and Recreation District said they are aware of the accusation and know how serious it is. According to state law, the only options for someone elected to their board is voter recall or resignation.

