Keizer community rallies around family after two-alarm house fire

A Keizer family of 10 is thankful everyone is OK after their home caught fire early Saturday morning. They say the saving grace was smoke detectors they installed just two weeks ago.

Jennifer Craig said that after hearing of the tragedy in October when two people were killed in a house fire in Keizer, she wanted to be prepared for the "what if."

Saturday morning, those worst fears became a reality.

Craig said she was in Portland staying with her daughter in the hospital when she got the call her home was on fire. Her husband was also gone at work when he too was called by their son saying flames were shooting from the roof.

“He went to the backyard and he said the house was on fire, there are flames shooting out of the house right now,” Jason Craig said.

He adds his son helped get everyone out of the house as it filled with smoke and flames.

The family says the most important thing is everyone is safe.

Jennifer Craig credits the smoke detectors for saving everyone. She had just finished installing them two weeks ago.

“If it wouldn’t have been like that, then I don’t know, you know what I mean, there is no guarantee that anyone would have gotten out because that is what woke everybody up,” Jennifer Craig said.

In the few days since the fire, the gravity of what happened is still sinking in. This family is so thankful for those who have stepped up to help them out.

“Everybody has been pulling together, the community is great,” Jennifer Craig said. “We have been really feeling the support and the love from everybody.”

Friends have set up a GoFundMe account to help the family out.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.