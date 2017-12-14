Deputies: Delivery driver assaulted by two men attempting to rob him in rural Clark Co.

Deputies are searching for two men after they attempted to rob a delivery driver Thursday afternoon in rural Clark County.

Around 12:45 p.m., deputies from the Clark County Sheriff's Office, Skamania County Sheriff's Office, and officers with the Washougal Police Department responded to an attempted robbery at milepost 7.5 on Washougal River Road.

According to the sheriff's office, a package delivery driver had pulled to the shoulder of the road to arrange items in his vehicle when two men in a silver Mazda sedan pulled up behind his vehicle.

The two men assaulted the driver when they attempted to steal packages from his vehicle.

The delivery driver sustained minor injuries and was treated by medical personnel at a Clark County hospital.

No suspect description was provided by the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Detective Lindsay Schultz at Lindsay.Schultz@clark.wa.gov.

