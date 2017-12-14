Wanted Portland bank robber dubbed ‘Palpatine Bandit’ for resemblance to ‘Star Wars’ character

Police are searching for a Portland bank robber dubbed “The Palpatine Bandit” due to his resemblance to a character from “Star Wars.”

Officers responded to the U.S. Bank branch on the 12200 block of Northeast Glisan Street at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Employees said the suspect approached a bank teller, displayed a note demanding money and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. No weapons were seen or implied during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a white man, 50 to 60 years old, wearing A dark-colored hooded jacket, blue jeans and sunglasses.

Robbery detectives nicknamed the suspect “The Palpatine Bandit” due to his resemblance to the “Star Wars” character Emperor Sheev Palpatine, also known as Darth Sidious.

Surveillance images were released to the public to aid in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brett Hawkinson at 503-823-1080, brett.hawkinson@portlandoregon.gov.

