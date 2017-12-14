Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office corporal accused of sexual misconduct involving co-worker

A Washington County Sheriff’s Office corporal assigned to the Jail Division is facing charges of third-degree sex abuse and harassment involving a co-worker.

Another employee reported alleged misconduct involving Kevin J. Kearns, 45, of Cornelius, on Dec. 6. Kearns was placed on administrative leave and a criminal investigation was launched.

Investigators said Kearns is accused of making sexual comments toward the victim before his behavior escalated to unwanted sexual touching on more than one occasion.

Detectives said the conduct occurred in the jail while both employees were on duty.

Kearns has been employed by the sheriff’s office since 2006.

He was booked into the Washington County Jail on his charges. The sheriff’s office reports an internal investigation will also be conducted.

“The Washington County Sheriff's Office takes allegations of sexual misconduct in the workplace very seriously. Such conduct is not tolerated in any form. Employees are mandated to report sexual harassment to supervisors and every report is thoroughly investigated,” according to a sheriff’s office statement.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.