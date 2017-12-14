Deputies investigating shots fired near SE Foster

Multnomah County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a report of shots fired in the area of Southeast Foster Road and Southeast Richey Road.

Deputies responded to the shots fired call at 12:09 p.m. on Thursday.

Two vehicles, one red and one blue, may have been involved in the incident, according to the sheriff's office.

No other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the MCSO tip line at 503-988-0560.

