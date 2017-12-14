Affidavit: Man says suspect drove him all over Portland before shooting on Sauvie Island

A man who was shot and ran to a church on Sauvie Island for help told investigators the suspect was angry over a $400 debt, according to court documents.

Brett Kage Andre, 28, was arraigned in court Thursday on charges including attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and felon in possession of a firearm.

The case began when emergency crews responded to the Sauvie Island Community Church on the 18500 block of Northwest Reeder Road on Tuesday evening.

Pastor Russell Richardson told FOX 12 a man came to his door saying he had been shot and needed help.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Court documents state he was shot in the left shoulder and also sustained a fractured rib and shattered scapula.

He said the person who shot him is known as “Oxygen,” according to court documents.

He said Oxygen was upset over a $400 debt and drove him through east Portland, up toward the Oregon Zoo, around Forest Park, into St. Johns and eventually onto Sauvie Island, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit states the suspect pistol-whipped the victim, but the victim didn’t believe the suspect would intentionally shoot him. The victim said the suspect stole his laptop, cell phone and wallet.

When Andre was taken into custody, court documents state he acknowledged being known as Oxygen.

When presented with the evidence in the case, Andre “agreed that it certainly looked like he was responsible for the assault, but maintained that he did not do it,” according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit states five live .38 rounds and one spent casing were found in Andre’s backpack, along with a laptop that matched the description of the victim’s computer.

Andre is due back in court Dec. 22.

