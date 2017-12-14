Police: Thief swings metal hook at homeowner when caught stealing packages

Portland police said a thief tried to hit a homeowner with a metal hook, after he was caught trying to steal packages off a porch.

It happened at 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, when Portland police said a thief made his way to Southeast Lincoln Street near 24th Avenue.

“I heard a rustling on my porch and I had two outgoing packages in the mail so I jumped up and I looked out the door and there was a man all dressed in black with a weapon, like a metal spike, and he was attempting to put the two packages in his garbage bag,” the homeowner said.

The homeowner wanted to remain anonymous for safety reasons, but said she couldn’t just sit back and let her items get swiped.

“And I didn’t think about it until later, but what I did was just throw the door open and basically fought back,” she said. “I just started screaming at him that he was thief and to get off my property and he started swiping his stick at me.”

She said he then took off without hitting her and without her packages. She decided to still chase him though, so she could snap a picture of their potentially dangerous encounter.

“After the adrenaline wore off, I was like wow there were a bunch of ways I could’ve handled that differently,” she said. “But I can’t say that I won’t fight back again because I’m so tired of this.”

The homeowner believes the suspected thief had other people’s packages in his trash bag.

She told FOX 12 she and other neighbors are now getting surveillance cameras.

The suspect is described as a white man possibly in his 50s, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, medium to athletic build.

Anyone with information about the thief is asked to contact Portland police.

