Thieves accused of swiping large and unusual Christmas decoration in SE Portland

Thieves are accused of swiping a large and unusual Christmas decoration from a southeast Portland home. The family said the decoration is special to them, because it looked like a real-life version of their dog.

Ryder is Roger Billings third schnauzer in the past 30 years.

“They’re just really good family dogs,” Billings said.

Everyone knows they love the breed so much that a long-time neighbor gifted them with a giant inflatable schnauzer decoration last year.

“Ryder Sr. I guess,” Billings said. “He was the bigger of the two so you have to acknowledge that.”

But early Tuesday morning, Billings said his wife woke up to find Ryder Sr. gone.

“Judy looked down the upstairs window and came screaming down the stairs, 'our schnauzer’s gone,'” Billings said. “Then I looked out and got rather riled, because those aren’t things that people are supposed to do.”

Just like that, their Christmas cheer vanished.

“It was a very meaningful gift,” he said. “It was enjoyed by all the neighbors and that’s what Christmas is about.”

He said while the decoration stands at at least 7 feet tall, if it’s not inflated then it’s actually easy to take.

“It’s something you can put under your arm and run with,” he said.

He’s now just wishing for the best.

“I hope they gave the schnauzer a good home,” Billings said.

All while trying not to think of the worst.

“At least I hope they didn’t stick a knife in it when they blew it up and ruin it,” he said. “May my schnauzer rest in peace.”

Billings said if someone does blow it back up, he’s not sure how they’re going to hide the decoration without someone reporting it.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.