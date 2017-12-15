Crews preparing for possibility of freezing rain Friday morning

Commuters in western Washington County, Columbia County and north Clark County may encounter freezing rain on their way to work Friday. FOX 12 meteorologist Brian McMillan said rain will likely arrive sometime between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.

The Portland area is not expected to have widespread freezing rain.

Washington County officials said drivers may notice marks on the roads where crews have been putting out de-icer. One of those areas is Southwest Fern Hill Road near Forest Grove.

Crews put de-icer down on many of the west parts of Washington County.

The Oregon Department of Transportation says it does not feel they need to put down more but will monitor the forecast.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation also says it has put down de-icer recently and it is still looking good. PBOT does not have plan to go back out Thursday night.

FOX 12 spoke with one driver about driving in the slick conditions.

"Don't worry about the people behind you, worry about the people in front of you. I mean, the cars behind you are going to do what they are going to do. Unless you are rolling backwards, you won't hit them," said Alex Palomares.

