Hillsboro police searching for suspect who shot at car with pellet gun

Officers are looking for a suspect who fired a pellet gun at a car in Hillsboro early Friday morning.

Police responded to an unoccupied vehicle with a trailer at Southeast 58th Court and Southeast Alexander Street and found a pellet on the ground.

The vehicle hit had its window shattered.

Officers are now looking for a suspect vehicle: a blue Chevy Tahoe.

There were no injuries reported in this incident.

Police didn’t release additional information on the suspect, but said it seems like the suspect and victim may know each other.

