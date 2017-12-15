On the Go with Joe at K103 Christmas Show - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe

On the Go with Joe at K103 Christmas Show

Posted: Updated:
Reporter Joe Vithayathil
Connect
TIGARD, OR (KPTV) -

The holiday season took over the airwaves for both radio and TV Friday for the live K103 Christmas Show.

The show celebrated holiday cheer in the iHeartRadio Portland Lounge with carols and more fun with hosts Bruce, John and Janine.

Ugly Christmas sweaters were mandatory attire for the studio audience and a contest was the highlight of the show.

Also in attendance were “The Gay Beards,” Portland locals who are famous on social media for their decorated beards. 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.