On the Go with Joe at K103 Christmas Show

The holiday season took over the airwaves for both radio and TV Friday for the live K103 Christmas Show.

The show celebrated holiday cheer in the iHeartRadio Portland Lounge with carols and more fun with hosts Bruce, John and Janine.

Getting ready for a fun morning on radio and TV with the crew at @k103portland . We’ll have everything from live music to ugly Christmas sweaters. Listen on radio and watch on @fox12oregon ! pic.twitter.com/KzksF7cf19 — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) December 15, 2017

Ugly Christmas sweaters were mandatory attire for the studio audience and a contest was the highlight of the show.

Also in attendance were “The Gay Beards,” Portland locals who are famous on social media for their decorated beards.

A post shared by The Gay Beards (@thegaybeards) on Dec 11, 2017 at 7:34pm PST

