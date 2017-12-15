Washington Co. bracing for slick road conditions, freezing rain risk

The long stretch of dry weather is coming to an end, as drivers in Washington County faced the possibility of more than regular rain on their morning commutes Friday.

In Banks, the temperature hovered around 32 degrees at 7 a.m. and freezing rain was expected. The Portland metro area was also expected to hit below freezing temperatures, but ice wasn't certain.

With the risk of slick conditions, Washington County road crews put out deicer recently.

Crews told FOX 12 they put out the chemicals in many western parts of the county, including Southwest Fern Hill Road near Forest Grove.

ODOT did not feel the need to put down more deicer, but told FOX 12 they will monitor the forecast.

Meanwhile, PBOT started putting deicer out of streets at higher elevations last week.

Temperatures were expected to rise later Friday, so there was only a small window of possible freezing rain for the morning commute.

By 8 a.m., the metro area appeared to be in the clear.

Whew! NO FREEZING RAIN THIS FRIDAY AM, or at least nothing that will freeze on roads. We knew today was going to be a close call but temps have risen to or above freezing. ALL METRO ROAD SENSORS SHOW PAVEMENT TEMPS WELL ABOVE FREEZING @fox12oregon #pdxtst pic.twitter.com/BH1fEtcDbO — Mark Nelsen (@MarkNelsenKPTV) December 15, 2017

