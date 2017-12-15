Police: Salem package theft sting operation leads to arrest; suspect also had meth

A multi-agency sting operation targeting porch package theft suspects led to one arrest in Salem.

The Salem Police Department, Keizer Police Department and U.S. Postal Inspector’s Office teamed up for the undercover operation.

Police said 30-year-old Cassandra Raquel Vollmer took a package that was left by the U.S. Postal Service on the front porch of a home in northeast Salem at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

She was immediately contacted and arrested by undercover officers.

Vollmer was booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of mail theft and possession of methamphetamine.

Police in Salem and Keizer said the operation will continued as needed. A similar operation has been ongoing in the Portland area.

