Deputies investigating ‘suspicious’ death at RV storage facility in Vancouver area

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating a body found at an RV storage facility in the Vancouver area.

Deputies responded to East Vancouver RV & Boat Storage on the 1300 block of Northeast 172nd Avenue at 7:30 a.m. Friday.

A customer called 911 after discovering a body at the business.

Deputies said a man's body was found in the drive-through area of the storage facility.

Few details were immediately released, but deputies are calling the death “suspicious.”

