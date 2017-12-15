Police: Road rage incident leads to death of motorcyclist on I-5 in S. Oregon

A road rage incident led to the death of a motorcyclist on Interstate 5 in southern Oregon, according to police.

Emergency crews responded to northbound Milepost 26 in Jackson County south of Medford at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators said 65-year-old Raleigh Rodrigues of Talent was driving a 2001 Chevrolet pickup and intentionally swerved and forced a motorcyclist off the roadway.

The man on the 2009 Yamaha motorcycle, 25-year-old Kevin Mayo of Talent, crashed and was taken to the hospital where he died as a result of his injuries, according to troopers.

Investigators said Rodrigues and Mayo were involved in a road rage incident that started several miles before the crash scene.

Rodrigues was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail on charges of manslaughter.

