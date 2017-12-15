Portland police asking for public’s help locating missing 64-year-old woman

The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 64-year-old woman.

Greta Ellen Gray was last seen Wednesday afternoon. She left her residential facility on the 2200 block of Northeast Siskiyou Street at around 4 p.m. to walk to Starbucks at Northeast 15th Avenue and Fremont Street, but she never returned home.

Police said Gray has gotten lost in the past after becoming disoriented. Gray is her own guardian.

Gray is described as a white woman, 5 feet 4 inches tall and 140 pounds with long white hair. She was last seen wearing a gray wool coat over a yellow sweater, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone who sees her should call 911 right away so officers can check on her. Anyone with non-emergency information is asked to contact Detective Lori Fonken at 503-823-1081 or lori.fonken@portlandoregon.gov.

