Crews respond to burning shop filled with tools, car, welding equipment near Salem

SALEM, OR (KPTV) -

Crews responded to a fully involved shop fire in the Salem area early Friday morning.

Firefighters said the building near 63rd Avenue Northeast and Fruitland Road contained a car, tools, a boat motor and welding equipment. It was used as a storage area and workshop.

A passerby, who happened to be an off-duty Salem firefighter, spotted the fire and called it in.

Crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to a nearby home, according to a Marion County Fire District #1 spokesman, and there were no reports of injuries.

There were no hydrants in the area, so water tenders were used to bring in water.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. A damage estimate was not immediately available.  

