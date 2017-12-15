Woodburn PD school resource officers save man choking at Denny’s - KPTV - FOX 12

Woodburn PD school resource officers save man choking at Denny’s restaurant

Two Woodburn Police Department school resource officers saved a man who was choking at a Denny’s restaurant.

Officers Jacob Stout and Jorge Gaspar responded to the Woodburn restaurant at 1 p.m. Friday after hearing a report of a man who was choking.

The officers found the 52-year-old man on the ground. They said he was not breathing and his skin was turning blue.

Stout arrived first and immediately started CPR, with Gaspar assisting a short time later.

The officers were able to resuscitate the man. Woodburn Fire District and Woodburn Ambulance crews arrived and took over medical care.

The man regained consciousness and was taken to the hospital. Police described his condition as “stable.”

