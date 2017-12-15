MAX stabbing murder suspect’s trial date set for June 2019

The man accused of stabbing three people and killing two of them on a MAX train in northeast Portland will face trial in June 2019.

A trial date of June 24, 2019 was set for 35-year-old Jeremy Christian on Friday.

Christian is facing charges including aggravated murder and attempted murder.

Investigators said he killed Ricky John Best, 53, of Happy Valley, and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, 23, of Portland, when they tried to intervene as Christian yelled hate speech at two female passengers on a MAX train in May.

Micah David-Cole Fletcher, 21, of Portland, was also stabbed and seriously injured, but he survived.

Christian, who has been previously convicted of multiple felonies, made repeated outbursts in court following his arrest on murder charges.

Christian’s request for bail was denied in November.

