College basketball player critically injured in Hwy 212 crash released from hospital

After two months of fighting for her life, a young college basketball player has beat the odds and has made a miraculous recovery.

On Friday, 20-year-old Ana Wakefield was finally discharged from the hospital. Ana’s university basketball team was at Good Samaritan Hospital for the special moment.

The horrific head-on hit-and-run crash happened in mid-October on Highway 212. The crash left Ana in critical condition in the ICU.

Her father, David Wakefield, said machines at the hospital kept Ana alive for weeks. Her life, was hanging by a thread.

“She spent the first two weeks in ICU at OHSU, and every paramedic, bystander, even neurosurgeon, they all pretty much said she wasn’t going to make it through the first eight or nine days,” said David Wakefield.

Despite all the odds Ana survived more than six brain surgeries and countless procedures.

“It’s changed our family's and changed her life forever,” said David Wakefield.

Ana knows how to stay strong, she’s a leader on the court with the Multnomah University Basketball team.

“We all came here to support her, tell her we miss her and we love her,” said teammate and friend, Bethany George.

Ana’s team is excited to see their friend out of the hospital. For some, it’s the first time they’ve reunited since the crash.

“She’s beautiful still, short hair or long hair, she’s so beautiful,” said George.

With a weak whisper, Ana still managed to make her friends laugh.

“I can’t wait to get back on the basketball court, and I think they know that,” said Ana.

With a brave smile, Ana said faith is what keeps her holding on to hope.

“Every night when I go to sleep I read Psalm 139 and have prayer time with God, and he holds me together,” said Ana.

Ana said she’s proud of her progress. At first, her entire left side was paralyzed, but after months of hard work, she’s learned to take control of her body.

FOX 12 asked Ana what she’s looking forward to the most when she finally returns home. Ana replied, “Time with my family and time with my cats.”

Oregon State Police said it has identified the driver in the hit and run as a 20-year-old man. However, the driver’s name is not being released, as this is an ongoing investigation.

