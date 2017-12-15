Serial Portland car thief sentenced to nearly four years in prison

A serial car thief was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison.

Jordan Michael Chambers, 32, pleaded guilty on Nov. 27 to charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and first-degree theft. He was sentenced Friday.

Chambers was arrested in August.

Investigators said he led police on a chase in Portland in a stolen car that ended when he flipped the car and ran away on July 8. He was then connected to U-Haul trailer thefts in northeast Portland on Aug. 11 and Aug. 12.

Further investigation led detectives to connect Chambers to the theft of three other vehicles on Aug. 21, Aug. 23 and Aug. 24. One of those cases involved a Portland Water Bureau vehicle.

